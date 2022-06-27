Kilmer Votes to Protect America’s Children, Keep Schools Safe, and Reduce the Threat of Gun Violence – The Suburban Times

Office of Rep. Derek Kilmer announcement.

On June 24, U.S. Representative Derek Kilmer (WA-06) voted to support the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act – a package of bipartisan proposals aimed at reducing gun violence across the country, investing in mental health and providing support services for children and families, and providing new resources to support schools in their efforts to keep kids safe. The legislation, which passed the House exactly one month after the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, marks the first significant gun safety bill passed by Congress in 30 years.

“From Uvalde, Texas to Buffalo, New York; Columbine, Colorado to Newtown, Connecticut; far too many communities in America have grappled with senseless, terrible gun violence tragedies. More often than not, the moments of silence following these tragedies have not been met by moments of action in Congress. But today, Congress is finally taking a step forward to reduce the threat of gun violence. By passing these commonsense, bipartisan proposals, Congress is taking concrete steps to protect our children, keep schools safe, reduce the threat of gun violence, and strengthen our communities,” said Rep. Kilmer. “While there’s more to do, this bill is a significant step in the right direction – and will save countless lives.”

The legislation includes a number of critical measures aimed at reducing gun violence and protecting Washington families, including:

Support for State Crisis Intervention Orders: Creates $750 million for states to create and administer laws that will ensure deadly weapons are kept out of the hands of individuals determined by a court to be a significant danger to themselves or others, and for extreme risk protection orders that have sufficient due process.

In 2018, Rep. Kilmer worked in collaboration with the parents of Sandy Hook Elementary to introduce and pass the STOP School Violence Act, which provides resources to schools to implement proven methods of combating gun violence. As a member of the House Appropriations Committee, he has secured ongoing funding for this law over the last two appropriations cycles to support students, teachers, and others in efforts to spot and report warning signs of gun violence before a tragedy occurs.

The Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, which already passed the Senate with bipartisan support, now heads to President Biden’s desk to be signed into law.