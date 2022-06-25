Local Animal Shelter Receives Grant Award – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Lindsey Heaney.

The Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County received a $40,000 grant investment from national nonprofit Petco Love during a special celebration at a local Petco store in support of their lifesaving work for animals in Pierce County.

Petco Love is a national nonprofit leading change for pets by harnessing the power of love to make communities and pet families closer, stronger, and healthier. Since its founding in 1999, Petco Love has invested $330 million in adoption and other lifesaving efforts. And Petco Love helps find loving homes for pets in partnership with Petco and more than 4,000 organizations — like ours — across North America, with 6.5 million pets adopted and counting.

“Our investment in the Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County is part of more than $15M in investments recently announced by Petco Love to power local organizations across the country as part of our commitment to create a future in which no pet is unnecessarily euthanized,” said Susanne Kogut, president of Petco Love. “Our local investments are only part of our strategy to empower animal lovers to drive lifesaving change right alongside us. We recently celebrated the one-year launch anniversary of Petco Love Lost, a national lost and found database that uses pet facial recognition technology to simplify the search for lost pets.”

“Petco Love’s generous support will help us continue to care for the thousands of animals that come through our doors every year looking for a loving home,” said Stuart Earley, chief executive officer of the Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County.

The Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County is a nonprofit organization and rare open admission shelter that cares for around 10,000 animals every year and maintains multiple humane programs. Since 1888, the Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County has been advancing the welfare of animals and promoting positive relationships between animals and people.