Fireworks Rules in Pierce County – The Suburban Times

Office of Jani Hitchen, Pierce County Council, District 6 announcement.

In 2021 we passed legislation that updated the Pierce County Code to make it so that fireworks can only be discharged on the Fourth of July starting in 2023! That means this year is the last year when legal fireworks can be discharged in unincorporated Pierce County on the days leading up to July 4.

The rules are different for every city and town, and I highly recommend making sure you know what applies to your neighborhood. The Pierce County Fire Marshal website outlines each jurisdiction and their fireworks regulations, as well as offers advice on how to stay safe and provides the “do’s and don’ts” around the holiday: Pierce County Fireworks.

I will add, that with the changes to code that were made in 2021, starting this New Year’s Eve, you will also legally be able to discharge fireworks in unincorporated Pierce County, and organizations will also be able to sell fireworks. This is a new addition, and the reason for allowing sales is so that people are not storing fireworks in their homes all summer and fall.

If you are interested, you can read the documents and look at the legislation here: Ordinance 2021-79: Fireworks. It passed unanimously and we hope that this will be better for the community as a whole, and encourage those in the community that want to do things at home, to confine their demonstrations to the two days: July 4 and Dec. 31. This will be better for those with PTSD and medical concerns, our animals, and hopefully lessen the impact on fire safety personnel and law enforcement that have to respond to emergencies.