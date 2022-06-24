JBLM-North Access Improvement Project Update – The Suburban Times

City of Lakewood announcement.

Phase 1 – Washington Blvd (east of Interlaaken) and Gravelly Lake Dr.

All paving is complete. The contractor has a few punch list items to complete in addition to raising utility castings and striping.

Traffic Impact: Beginning the night of Monday, June 27 striping will require the closure of portions of Gravelly Lake Drive and the eastern portion of Washington Boulevard for four nights. The contractor will start striping the road just west (north) of Nyanza and head toward Veterans Drive beginning at 8 p.m. The intersection of Veterans and Gravelly will be closed that night. People accessing parcels within the closure will need to come in from Gravelly and Nyanza. The polymer resin that is being used for striping takes approximately 30 minutes to cure following application with the anticipated temperatures Monday through Thursday evening. If you are traveling through the closure to access a parcel, please do not cross over the lines without talking to the flaggers, as this material tracks extremely easily and will make a mess out of both your vehicle and the road.

Following the striping of Gravelly and Veterans, they will proceed north to Washington and end their operation at the intersection of Washington and Interlaaken Wednesday or Thursday night. Final striping of the Nyanza/Gravelly intersection and the leg of Nyanza north and Gravelly south of that intersection, will be completed the week of July 17.

Phase 2 – North Gate, Edgewood, Washington, and Vernon

Storm drainage, water main, street lighting, and power relocation has been completed. Lumen and Comcast relocation remains to be completed. Curbs and sidewalks are being poured.

Closure of the intersection of Washington/Edgewood has been delayed to August 1 as they await the arrival of a vital stormwater component being shipped out of Pennsylvania. The closure of Vernon is anticipated to be in fall. The portions of Washington between Vernon and Interlaaken are scheduled to be constructed in the winter/spring.