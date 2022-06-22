U.P. hosting Second of Three Public Safety Listening Sessions June 23 – The Suburban Times

City of University Place announcement.

Did you know the City of U.P.—even when fully staffed—has the fewest police officers per 1,000 residents in the state?

Cities with populations from 20,000-60,000 have average staffing of 1.19 officers per 1,000 residents.

University Place has a staffing ratio of 0.45 officers per 1,000.

As a result of the 2009 recession the city was forced to make drastic cuts to City services and personnel to include the police department. Since that time the City has only regained one of those lost positions. As demands on public safety services grow the City needs to evaluate how to meet the needs of our community.

That is why the public is encouraged to attend the City’s Public Safety Listening Sessions to learn more about a levy proposal the U.P. City Council is considering that would support public safety in U.P., an issue that residents deemed a top priority in recent polling.

Join Thrusday’s session in person at noon in the City Council Chambers or learn how to stream it live or watch it on local cable channels. Listen, learn and be informed.