Tacoma Business Council Weekly Report – The Suburban Times

Tacoma Business Council Weekly Report

Tacoma Business Council announcement.

Crime continues to increase across Tacoma. Homicides are at 22 for the year (11 at this time last year). Property crime is up significantly as well; burglaries are up 60.2%, motor vehicle theft is up 88.2% and robbery is up 117.5%. See the Citywide data below.

The full crime report here: June 16, 2022 Weekly Crime Report

Items For Your Calendars
TBC Solutions Committee Meeting
Date: Wednesday, June 22, 2022
Time: 5:30PM – 6:30PM
If interested in joining the Solutions Committee, please email us!
Waterfront Town Hall on Crime
Date: Monday, June 27, 2022
Time: 5:30PM
Location: Flagship Maritime Academy
Economic Development Committee
Presentation on Window Replacement Program
Date: Tuesday, June 28, 2022
Time: 10:00AM
Location: 747 Market Street and Zoom
Webinar Link: www.zoom.us/j/86824127684Passcode: 614650
City Council Study Session
Presentation on Therapeutic Courts
Date: Tuesday, June 28, 2022
Time: 12:00PM
Location: 747 Market Street and Zoom
Webinar Link: www.zoom.us/j/89496171192
Passcode: 896569
TBC’s July General Meeting
Date: Monday, July 11, 2022
Time: 5:30PM – 6:30PM
Location: Court House Square
Chief Moore’s Crime Reduction Plan
City Council Study Session
Date: Tuesday, July 12, 2022
Time: 12:00PM
Location: 747 Market Street and Zoom
Webinar Link: www.zoom.us/j/89496171192
Passcode: 896569

