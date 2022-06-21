Tacoma Business Council Weekly Report – The Suburban Times

Tacoma Business Council announcement.

Crime continues to increase across Tacoma. Homicides are at 22 for the year (11 at this time last year). Property crime is up significantly as well; burglaries are up 60.2%, motor vehicle theft is up 88.2% and robbery is up 117.5%. See the Citywide data below.

The full crime report here: June 16, 2022 Weekly Crime Report