Housing disparity and advancing Black homeownership – The Suburban Times

Tacoma/Pierce County Habitat for Humanity announcement.

June is National Homeownership Month and we also celebrate Juneteenth, otherwise known as Freedom Day. While our nation has come a long way since Juneteenth, one of the chief drivers of racial inequities that persists today is historic discrimination in U.S. housing policy—particularly discrimination against Black Americans.

The City of Tacoma’s recent Housing Disparity Report revealed that from 1990 to 2020, Black households have experienced a stark trend of decreased homeownership while other racial groups have either experienced increased or stabilized rates of homeownership. Historically, 60% of Habitat homeowners in Pierce County are people of color. At Tacoma Habitat’s Fern Hill development, 75% of the homes are matched with Black buyers.

Tacoma Habitat is also a participant in Habitat for Humanity International’s Advancing Black Homeownership Initiative, and is involved locally in both the Coalition for More Housing Choices to Increase Black Homeownership Opportunities and the Black Home Initiative led by Civic Commons. We are going to move the needle, leading with housing justice and firmly rooted in our vision that everyone deserves a decent place to call home.