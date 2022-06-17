Kilmer Announces Funding Opportunities for Restoration of Fish Passage Through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law – The Suburban Times

Office of Rep. Derek Kilmer announcement.

Today, U.S. Representative Derek Kilmer (WA-06) joined the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) in announcing two new funding opportunities for fish passage projects that will remove in-stream barriers, including one funding opportunity focused on Indian tribes. This funding was made available under the bipartisan infrastructure law (Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act) that Rep. Kilmer voted to support in 2021.

“Across our region, deteriorating infrastructure and in-stream barriers are having a negative impact on water quality, and threatening many of our endangered species – including salmon,” said Rep. Kilmer. “That’s why I fought to ensure that the bipartisan infrastructure law included dedicated funding to restore fish passage and help recover our salmon populations.”

In the law, Rep. Kilmer also secured $1 billion for the U.S. Department of Transportation to create a new program aimed at removing, replacing or restoring culverts, which will enable the recovery of salmon passage and habitats.

Restoring Fish Passage through Barrier Removal

Up to $65 million in funding is available through the NOAA Restoring Fish Passage through Barrier Removal Notice of Funding Opportunity.This funding will support transformational projects that reopen migratory pathways and restore access to healthy habitat for fish around the country.

This funding will support the locally led removal of dams and other in-stream barriers. Projects selected through this opportunity will support sustainable fisheries and contribute to the recovery of threatened and endangered species. They will also provide community and economic benefits.

NOAA will aim to prioritize projects that were developed with inclusive practices and incorporate meaningful strategies to engage a diverse range of community groups, including underserved and underrepresented communities.

NOAA will accept proposals with a federal funding request of between $1 million and $15 million total from non-federal partners over the award period. Applications are due by August 15, 2022.

Restoring Priority Tribal Fish Passage through Barrier Removal

The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law allows up to 15 percent of fish passage funds to be reserved for Indian tribes. Therefore, NOAA is concurrently releasing the Restoring Tribal Priority Fish Passage through Barrier Removal Notice of Funding Opportunity for up to $12 million in funding for fish passage and tribal capacity building.

This funding will support Indian tribes, tribal commissions, and tribal consortia in building tribal organizational capacity. It will also support implementing projects that reopen migratory pathways and restore access to healthy habitat for tribally important species while also enhancing community resilience to climate hazards by removing or improving aging infrastructure. Indian tribes are eligible to apply to both funding opportunities.

This funding opportunity was informed by tribal feedback on how NOAA should implement the fish passage provisions of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. NOAA will accept proposals between $300,000 and $5 million from Indian tribes and tribal commission or consortia partners. Applications are due by August 29, 2022.

