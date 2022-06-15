KOMO: Tacoma Business Council’s Court Accountability Project – The Suburban Times

Tacoma Business Council announcement.

KOMO News covered TBC’s general business meeting on June 13. Joel Moreno’s news story focused on TBC’s ‘Court Accountability Project’ headed up by TBC Solutions Committee member, Courtney Wimer. Kudos to Courtney. She nailed her first PR closeup for us. Watch the news segment below.

Tacoma Business Council tracks judges’ rulings on releasing repeat offenders: Courtney Wimer, President of the WA State Bail Agents Association, Manager (All City Bonds -Tacoma) and a member of TBC’s Solutions Committee, recently brought to TBC’s attention issues with the pretrial process in the Pierce County courts.

The issue is a serious one. Pretrial services can be extremely useful, when used and monitored properly. There are many instances where the courts are not appropriately handling the pretrial procedures for repeat offenders or taking action on violations of conditions of pretrial services. Chief Moore has informed TBC that repeat offenders cause most of the work that TPD must handle. It is widely reported that repeat offenders are responsible for the majority of the crimes committed.

However, it appears that all too often these repeat offenders are being released in Pierce County. With many questions (What is happening during pre-trial proceedings? How are the accused being handled? How are repeat offenders being handled? etc,) on tap for review, on TBC’s behalf, Courtney began a project of monitoring pretrial hearings on June 1st for the entire month. We will be reporting on the results of that work as soon as it is available. Stay tuned. #tacomawa