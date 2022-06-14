Ceremonial Flag Raisings – The Suburban Times

Washington Office of the Governor announcement.

Governor Inslee directs the Department of Enterprise Services (DES) to raise the following ceremonial flags, annually, at the Capitol Campus Flag Circle:

Pride Flag – Each June, Washington state celebrates LGBTQ Pride Month to honor the 1969 Stonewall Uprising in Manhattan, a major tipping point for the Gay Liberation Movement in the United States. The timing of each year’s flag raising will be determined in coordination with the LGBTQ Commission.

Juneteenth Flag – Each June 19, Washington state observes Juneteenth, the anniversary of June 19, 1865, the day in which Union soldiers arrived in Galveston Bay, Texas, announcing that enslaved individuals in the westernmost Confederate state were free. The flag will be raised each year on a date set in coordination with the Commission on African American Affairs to ensure it flies on the state holiday.

Furthermore, Governor Inslee orders that additional ceremonial flags be raised periodically in the Flag Circle to recognize other events or celebrate the accomplishments of Washingtonians, including our state’s sports teams. Each ceremonial flag raised in the Flag Circle reflects government speech conveying the recognition of the State of Washington. The Washington State Office of Equity is currently identifying other months or days that warrant state recognition.

Governor Inslee directs DES to execute this Directive and ensure that any ceremonial flag raisings do not conflict with, or override, agency procedures or obligations involving flag protocols.

He invites other government agencies throughout the state to join the Capitol Campus in recognizing the above-referenced events by raising their own ceremonial flags on their properties, consistent with this order.

This Directive is effective immediately and will remain in effect through the remainder of Governor Inslee’s administration, unless otherwise amended or rescinded.

Other government entities, citizens and businesses are encouraged to join this recognition.