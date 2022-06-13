Strickland Secures Job Development Support for Workers and Employers – The Suburban Times

Office of Rep. Marilyn Strickland announcement.

Congresswoman Marilyn Strickland (WA-10) secured $450,000 in federal funding for Arivva’s (Pierce Center for Arts & Technology) Certified Clinical/Clerical Medical Assistant Training Program for the federal Fiscal Year ending September 30, 2022. This round of funding will support the training of much-needed entry-level medical assistants.

“We must invest in training workers for the jobs of today and of tomorrow,” said Congresswoman Strickland. “Arivva’s program will help South Sound job seekers get the training they need to open up opportunities while meeting employers’ needs for a pipeline of talent. It is clear that this critical funding will positively impact the South Sound’s future workforce and support our growing economy.”

“With major renovations underway at Arivva with federal funds we recently received thanks to Congresswoman Strickland, along with state dollars and other grants and donations, we are moving ahead to the launch of our Medical Assistant Job Training program,” said Dr. Daniel J. Bissonnette, Arivva Center for Arts & Technology Executive Director. “We are excited about Rep. Strickland’s coming visit in July and are looking forward to showing her around and envisioning together the world-class learning environment filled with beauty and light that is to come.”

Arivva’s (Pierce Center for Arts & Technology) Certified Clinical/Clerical Medical Assistant Training Program is designed to prepare entry-level medical assistants. This includes preparing students to assist within the medical environment with patient procedures and administrative duties, with an emphasis on acquiring proficiency in using the electronic health record systems needed for today’s technologically advanced health care environment, e.g., physicians’ offices, urgent care centers, clinics, and ambulatory care facilities.

For information about Fiscal Year 2022’s Community Project Funding, click here.