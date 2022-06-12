JBLM-North Access Improvement Project Update – The Suburban Times

City of Lakewood announcement.

Night Paving of Gravelly near Nyanza – The Contractor is scheduled to pave the top lift of asphalt along Gravelly Lake Drive between Pacific Highway and Nyanza and along Nyanza, just northeast of Gravelly Lake Drive on Monday, June 13 beginning at 8:00 p.m. With cooling and laying temporary striping, the roadway should be open to traffic before 6:00 am Tuesday morning.

During this operation, Gravelly Lake Drive will be closed between Pacific Highway and Nyanza. The detour route is shown on the map above.

Striping of Washington Boulevard and Gravelly Lake Drive – Striping is currently scheduled for the week of July 5. This will be performed during the night and will require localized closures around the striping operation.

Phase II North Gate, Edgewood, and Washington/Edgewood

The contractor has completed storm, water and street lighting on North Gate Road and Edgewood. Crews are grading the road in preparation for curb, gutter and sidewalk to be poured starting next week. Washington Blvd. will close between Edgewood and Vernon on Monday, June 20.