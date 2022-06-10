Letter: Warning Steilacoom Toxic Chemical Spraying – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Greg Alderete.

Paul Loveless has approved the use of toxic Glufosinate Ammonium as the sole method of weed eradication throughout the town of Steilacooms public areas.

I first noticed this at the Chambers Street entrance to the Farrells marsh. So this poisonous chemical is leaching into the freshwater of a recovering and fragile biosphere and then into the Puget Sound.

It was sprayed throughout Steilacoom, near the water, including the tunnel of trees walkway where residents and their pets walk (no warning signs). If this doesn’t concern you you can stop reading.

Any women who are pregnant should avoid any areas where this has been sprayed (see toxic warning below). I would recommend you not walk with your children, or animals or if you are pregnant anywhere this poison was sprayed. Dogs are closer to the toxin and often eat grass.

For those new to the indifference of Loveless, he authorized and funded the killing of the Farrell Marsh beaver colony using kill traps near public trails without any signage warning the public. So this should no be a surprise to anyone. These toxic areas are not posted so be vigilant.

To ensure we have a legal record email paul.loveless@ci.steilacoom.wa.us.