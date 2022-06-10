CALL to ACTION: Attend Clover Park School District School Board Meeting – The Suburban Times

Tacoma Urban League announcement.

On Monday, June 13th, at 6:00PM, the Clover Park School District will be discussing the investigative findings against school board director Paul Wagemann.

This meeting is open to the public and vital for community members to attend. This will be a space to express thoughts, opinions, and concerns in regards to any racial discrimination occurring within the Clover Park School district against administration, teachers, staff, and students.

The meeting will start promptly at 6:00PM at 10903 Gravelly Lake Drive SW, Lakewood, WA 98499, but community members should arrive by 5:15PM.

If you are interested in making a public comment, there will be an opportunity to sign up and address the board within a 3-minute time frame per each individual making a comment.