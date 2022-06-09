Change can be hard – The Suburban Times

Office of Jani Hitchen, Pierce County Council, District 6 announcement.

There are two community-specific changes that are happening in the 6th District. I mentioned above the Old Parkland School. For those that haven’t followed Facebook, or any of the local media stories, the building stands at the corner of Pacific Ave (SR7) and 121st Street in Parkland. It is on the Historic Registry for Pierce County, and it is privately owned by Pacific Lutheran University. Recently, the community was made aware of a proposed demolition of the school to build two apartment complexes. Many in the community reached out to me to understand what happened.

This site had been talked about for years as a location for a future community center or something that would benefit the entire community. It surprised a lot of people, and they wanted to be heard. The passion behind those that have shown up is heartwarming. Change is hard, and we know that an empty building on an empty lot is not going to add value to the Parkland area. Councilmember Campbell and I have heard you and have spoken with PLU and state Rep. Melanie Morgan, who also represents Parkland.

Also in the 6th District is the Lakewood Library. While not a historic building, there are a lot in the Lakewood community that are upset that this building closed. I spoke with Pierce County Library System’s new executive director to discuss the future and to clarify many of the questions and concerns I heard. The library system provided a wonderful resource that talks through what is happening, and myths vs. facts about the library site. PCLS is committed to continuing to support services in the Lakewood area, keeping staff employed, and working with the community to plan for the future of the Lakewood Library.