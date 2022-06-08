 Crime Continues To Increase Citywide, New Hires Added To Tacoma’s Police Department And Other Points Of Interest – The Suburban Times

The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Crime Continues To Increase Citywide, New Hires Added To Tacoma’s Police Department And Other Points Of Interest

· Leave a Comment ·

Tacoma Business Council announcement.

Homicides are up 100% year to date over last year at this time. Citywide last year we suffered 11, this year that number is 22. In Sector 4 alone, we have had 12 homicides. That is a 200% increase over last year. The data on kidnappings / abductions are also shocking. Citywide those crimes are up 94.4% (18 last year: 35 this year).

The data on property crime is also alarming. Year-to-date, all property crimes are up 45% over last year currently with robberies up a shocking 124.6%. See below for citywide data on crimes year to date.

June_2_2022_Weekly_Crime_ReportDownload

We have attached the full crime report here: Weekly Crime Report Week Ending May 29. The first page shows all crimes citywide; the following pages break them out by sector.

TPD Staffing and Tacoma’s Budget

This week TPD reported that it currently has 48 vacancies for commissioned officers. That is movement in the right direction since at the beginning of the year there were 54 vacancies. Nonetheless, we need a fully staffed TPD for them to be effective in doing their job. Tacoma is in the process of gearing up for its next budget process. It is imperative that, when the time comes, we all weigh in to support full funding for TPD. TBC will let you know when it is time to participate in that process.

$250,000 Fund for Enhanced Security

As we mentioned last week, the City has set up a program for Neighborhood Business District to apply for funding to implement enhanced security. Business districts must apply to CDA for the funding. If you are a neighborhood business district association and have questions, the contact for that is Timothy Marlowe, President of the CDA at bdlocalpodcast@gmail.com or 843-614-7629.

Reader Interactions

The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.

Share this story

Join 30,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.