CPSD Superintendent Banner Receives WASA Award of Merit – The Suburban Times

Clover Park School District announcement.

Clover Park School District (CPSD) Superintendent Ron Banner received an Award of Merit from the Washington Association of School Administrators (WASA) at a regional meeting on June 2.

Banner was honored for his leadership in developing a districtwide equity policy. The policy development was a seven-month process that included multiple school board reviews, meetings with stakeholder groups and input from more than 80 stakeholders throughout the district and community. Professional development on equity was also implemented districtwide.

One WASA Award of Merit per region is awarded annually to nominees who show effective leadership at the regional level and have made a significant contribution to WASA through his/her work in the field of education in Washington.