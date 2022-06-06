Letter: Is Racial Discrimination on the Clover Park School Board Agenda for June 13, 2022? – The Suburban Times

As of Saturday, June 4, 2022, no agenda has been provided to the public for the June 13, 2022 public meeting of the Clover Park School District Board of Directors.

But on Friday, June 3, the following announcement was posted by the Tacoma Urban League, headlined:

“Attend Clover Park School District School Board Meeting on June 13th at 6:00PM”

“On Monday, June 13th, at 6:00PM, the Clover Park School District will be discussing the investigative findings against school board director Paul Wagemann.”

They will?

And, if so, how did the Tacoma Urban League come by this information when the agenda has not been published for the public?

The Tacoma Urban League claims that “the Clover Park School District will be discussing the investigative findings against school board director Paul Wagemann.”

What “investigative findings”?

What investigation?

About what?

The Tacoma Urban League announcement then reads as follows:

“This meeting is open to the public and vital for community members to attend. This will be a space to express thoughts, opinions, and concerns in regards to any racial discrimination occurring within the Clover Park School district against administration, teachers, staff, and students.”