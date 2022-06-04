All-Abilities Recreational Programs Scheduled All Summer Long in Lakewood – The Suburban Times

City of Lakewood announcement.

The City of Lakewood is a proud partner to the Pierce County Specialized Recreation (PCSR) team, which hosts recreational activities for students of all ages and abilities. These inclusive programs include art, craft, sports, and social events for participants with and without disabilities. Many activities and events are scheduled throughout the summer in Lakewood.

Every Tuesday at 3:30 p.m., PCSR hosts a recreational bowling event at Bowlero Lanes at 3852 Steilacoom Boulevard SW in Lakewood. PCSR also hosts dozens of hangouts, camps, sporting events, and crafting events in Lakewood and nearby Tacoma and University Place.

PCSR Supervisor Jennifer Spane recently addressed the Lakewood City Council during a meeting on May 23, introducing the City Council to “Camp Lots of Fun” and the many other inclusive programs offered by PCSR. She was joined by Lauren, a participant in a recent PCSR Prom event.

“I just love these ladies. They are so amazing at planning these programs. I love being with my friends and I appreciate them putting this prom dance together last Saturday – it was so awesome.”

– Lauren, a specialized recreation participant

Recreational accessibility is a top priority for the City. Fort Steilacoom Park received an all-abilities playground not long ago. American Lake Park will soon receive accessible ramps to reach the beach. The City is a longstanding partner with PCSR and will continue to support its mission to host inclusive and accessible activities.