Art coming to life on Tacoma HOV project – The Suburban Times

Washington State Department of Transportation announcement.

Over the years as the Tacoma/Pierce County HOV program has progressed, we have shared a lot about closures, long bridge girders, but not a lot about art. Today, we are sharing details about a public art project we are getting ready to advance on East 28th Street in Tacoma.

In the coming weeks, construction crews will begin to install hundreds of custom panels that will cover a wall that feature juvenile and adult salmon artwork.

We worked closely with our tribal partners, the Puyallup Tribe of Indians, on this art display, which is included in the I-5 Portland Avenue to Port of Tacoma Road Southbound HOV project.

We invite you to read more about this important project, and the work zone we have set up on East 28th Street in Tacoma, on the WSDOT Blog.