Pierce County announces $10 million in ARPA sewer and water utility infrastructure grants – The Suburban Times

Pierce County announcement.

Pierce County has established a grant program to allocate a total of $10 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) stimulus funding for sewer and water system infrastructure improvements.

To mitigate long-term effects of the COVID-19 pandemic in our region, the Sewer and Water Utility Infrastructure Grant Program has been established to improve public health, preserve existing infrastructure, support an increase in affordable housing options, and create jobs to ensure a more equitable recovery.

Starting Wednesday, June 1, 2022, the Pierce County Planning and Public Works Department will be accepting applications for two capital infrastructure programs: the Sewer and Water Utility Infrastructure Partnership Program and the Sewer and Water Utility Infrastructure Support Program.

The Partnership Program will provide funding to partnering entities that can contribute a significant share of construction costs to a project.

The Support Program will provide grants to smaller local governments and nonprofit or co-op water system owners for at-risk sewer and water infrastructure.

Eligible applicants include local and tribal governments and owners and operators of qualifying water systems.

Funds may be used to invest in critical utility infrastructure projects that:

Improve access to clean drinking water.

Support vital wastewater infrastructure.

Increase availability of affordable housing.

All projects must be located within the boundaries of Pierce County.

All applications are due by 11:59 p.m. PDT on Friday, July 29, 2022.

For more information on the grant program, eligibility requirements, and the application process, visit www.PierceCountyWa.gov/ARPAUtility.