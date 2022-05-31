Lakewood’s Northwest Properties sold – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Pat Price.

LAKEWOOD, Wash. – After 62 years being in Lakewood, Northwest Properties, a family-owned business, has sold. Pat and Bill Price announced that they sold their property management accounts and their building. It is the only remaining Lakewood real estate company from a list of real estate companies, detailed on a directory printed in an old 1980’s phone book, discovered in the office during the moving and cleaning process.

We are happy to have sold the building and the management accounts to a good friend, Vicki Gaskill and her daughter and business partner, Carrie Snyder, who have been in the business (Bell-Anderson) in Everett, Washington, for decades. Vickie is a national educator for property management topics. The Prices are delighted to leave their home management and association properties in “good” hands. As members of a national property management association, they became friends years ago.

The corporation brokerage offices will remain at 9527 Bridgeport Way SW, Suite A. Bill Price, Broker, will keep his Broker’s license at this time. Bill and his son-in-law, Dennis Selberg, have been partners on several transactions that are currently in various stages of closing.

The business started in 1960 when Dutch Templin, Pat’s father, started in real estate, after retiring from the Army, when Pat was in high school. Over the years, thousands of sales transactions were closed, and hundreds of sales agents and office staff, worked for the company during those years. Their daughter, Michelle Selberg, has retired to her garden after devoting more than 25 years to the company and is grateful to retire.

The company began managing homes as rentals in the early 1960’s as homeowners moved out of state and planned to return to Lakewood. Many of the rental homes are still managed and have been with the company management department between ten and thirty years! A relationship longer than many marriages!

A special thank you to all the current and past employees, homeowners, tenants, and Association Boards of Directors who have entrusted our company with the management services.

For all the kind words and presents we have received, thank you Lakewood and all our current and past customers.