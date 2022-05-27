7,000 markers placed at Clover Park High School – The Suburban Times

7,000 markers placed at Clover Park High School May 27, 2022 · Leave a Comment · Clover Park School District social media post. Students placed markers on the school’s front lawn to individually honor each of the 7,000 fallen soldiers from the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan. The @CloverParkSD will honor Memorial Day today at Clover Park High School at 4:00 p.m. The event is open to the public.Students placed markers on the school's front lawn to individually honor each of the 7,000 fallen soldiers from the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan. pic.twitter.com/BCipILrCiE— LakewoodWA (@CityofLakewood) May 25, 2022
