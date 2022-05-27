 7,000 markers placed at Clover Park High School – The Suburban Times

7,000 markers placed at Clover Park High School

Clover Park School District social media post.

Students placed markers on the school’s front lawn to individually honor each of the 7,000 fallen soldiers from the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.

