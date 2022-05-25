Pierce County COVID-19 data update: Cases, hospitalizations and deaths – The Suburban Times

Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department press release.

Last week, CDC moved Pierce County into its medium COVID-19 community level. Our case and hospital rates continue to rise. At this level, CDC recommends:

If you are at high risk for severe illness, talk to your healthcare provider about whether you need to wear a mask and take other precautions.

Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines.

Get tested if you have symptoms.

On May 23, our current 7-day case rate per 100,000 is 232.6 for May 8-14, which is:

38.3% higher than the last 7-day period (date range: May 1-7).

Our current 7-day hospitalization rate per 100,000 is 7.5 for May 8-14, which is:

78.6% higher than the previously reported 7-day period (date range May 1-7).

We confirmed 1,675 cases of COVID-19 for May 15-21 and 6 new deaths:

A man in his 60s from an unknown address.

A man in his 90s from Parkland.

A man in his 100s from Puyallup.

A woman in her 60s from Frederickson.

A woman in her 80s from Lakewood.

A woman in her 90s from Gig Harbor.

We record these deaths in our cases dashboard on our data page which reflects the date of death.

Pierce County’s total COVID-19 count is 1924,429 cases and 1,347 deaths. Our average cases per day over the past 7 days ending May 21 is 239.

In the last 2 weeks:

17.6% of our cases are younger than 20 years old. People in that age group make up 26.4% of Pierce County’s population.

24.9% of our cases are ages 20-34. That age group makes up 19.7% of our population.

24.0% of our cases are ages 35-49. That age group makes up 18.9% of our population.

33.5% of our cases are ages 50 or older. That age group makes up 35% of our population.

Find more information on cases, hospitalizations, deaths and related demographics at tpchd.org/covid19cases. Click on each heading to see tables, maps and dashboards.

Find more information on: