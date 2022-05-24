JBLM-North Access Improvement Project Update – The Suburban Times

City of Lakewood announcement.

Phase 1 (Gravelly Lake Drive and Eastern Washington Boulevard)

Detour modifications will occur this week. Washington Blvd. and Gravelly Lake Dr. north of Washington will be paved on Wednesday, May 25. Crews are expected to reopen Washington Blvd for the evening commute on Thursday, May 26. The intersection of Gravelly Lake Dr. and Veterans Dr. will close early Friday, May 27. Commuters traveling through Lake City to I-5 will need to drive around the north end of the lake as they did the last half of last year.

Communication crews will also be in the section of Gravelly Lake Dr. between Nyanza and Pacific Hwy installing conduit in preparation to underground their wires. This will cause delays Monday through Wednesday (possibly stretching into Thursday) of next week. Once these crews finish the conduit work, the City’s contractor will temporarily stripe and reopen all lanes of Gravelly between Pac Hwy and Nyanza. Paving of this stretch will be completed after Memorial Day.

Striping will be the final thing needed to complete this phase and will occur under nightly closures during the last two weeks of June.

Phase 2 North Gate, Edgewood, Washington, & Vernon

The contractor has pulverized North Gate Road and Edgewood. Storm drainage along this stage has been completed. Contractor will install water main at the intersection of North Gate and Edgewood next week.