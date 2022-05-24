Discuss Housing Affordability & Homelessness with Lakewood Mayor Jason Whalen This Thursday – The Suburban Times

City of Lakewood announcement.

Mayor Jason Whalen will host a “Community Coffeehouse” on Thursday to discuss housing affordability and homelessness.

Mayor Whalen’s Community Coffeehouse

Thursday, May 26 from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m.

Fort Steilacoom Park Pavilion

9107 Angle Lane SW, Lakewood WA 98498

Mayor Whalen fields questions about crime and public safety during a March “Community Coffeehouse” meeting

Community Coffeehouses are opportunities to discuss key issues with Mayor Whalen and City staff. Each session will begin with a presentation by a subject matter expert, followed by plenty of time for Q&A.

The May 26 Coffeehouse event will focus on housing affordability and homelessness.

Mayor Whalen and Community & Economic Development Director Dave Bugher will discuss the City’s investments and programs to address housing affordability.

Living Access Support Alliance (LASA) Executive Director Janne Hutchins will speak about her agency’s work to prevent recurrent homelessness. LASA shelters 75 people a year. They are now building a new hygiene and laundry center so that people experiencing homelessness have a safe, reliable place to clean up.

South Sound Housing Affordability Partners (SSHAP) Manager Jason Gauthier will also speak. SSHAP is a coalition of local governments collaborating on regional policy to improve housing access and affordability.

Pierce County will be represented by Executive Senior Counsel Steve O’Ban. O’Ban will discuss the county’s recently-published Comprehensive Plan to End Homelessness. Under the plan, a regional homelessness office will be established to consolidate case management, among other measures.

The event will be held at the Fort Steilacoom Park Pavilion. Refer to the map below to reach the parking area from the Steilacoom Boulevard or Angle Lane entrances.

The parking lot is just north of the intersection of Angle Lane & Dresden Lane.