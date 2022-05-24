CP High School’s Annual Arlington Project set for May 25 – The Suburban Times

CP High School’s Annual Arlington Project set for May 25 May 24, 2022 · Leave a Comment · Clover Park School District social media post. Clover Park High School is proud to hold the 2022 Arlington Project in person tomorrow at 4 p.m. Please join us for this important event. Clover Park High School is proud to hold the 2022 Arlington Project in person tomorrow at 4 p.m. Please join us for this important event. pic.twitter.com/wkSwmhpTPt— Clover Park Schools (@CloverParkSD) May 24, 2022
