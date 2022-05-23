Strickland Funds Safety Improvements for Homestead Park in University Place – The Suburban Times

Office of Rep. Marilyn Strickland announcement.

Congresswoman Marilyn Strickland (WA-10) secured $500,000 in federal funding for the City of University Place’s Homestead Park redevelopment for the Fiscal Year ending September 30, 2022. With this funding, the City of University Place will be able to implement safety and visibility improvements.

“This federal funding will make much-needed safety improvements to University Place’s Homestead Park,” said Strickland. “This allows the City’s newly designated Urban Center to balance growth while maintaining safety for residents to recreate outside.”

“We are very grateful to Congresswoman Strickland for her advocacy of the City of University Place and our community treasure, Homestead Park,” said University Place Mayor Steve Worthington. “These grant funds will allow us to enhance the natural, wooded character of the park while making important safety improvements requested by residents. This is especially important as the park becomes an even more popular centerpiece of our growing downtown.”

With the recent rezoning of the City’s downtown as a regionally designated Urban Center under the State’s Growth Management Act, the City has seen significant new mixed-use, transit-oriented development, with Homestead Park at the center. The park suffers from a lack of visibility creating safety concerns. The proposed improvements will address the need for a more usable community gathering location in the City’s most dense neighborhood.

For information about Fiscal Year 2022’s Community Project Funding, click here.