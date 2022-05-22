Litter removal requires daytime lane closure on westbound SR 512 near Puyallup – The Suburban Times

Washington State Department of Transportation announcement.

PUYALLUP – Travelers who use westbound State Route 512 near Puyallup will want to plan extra travel time into their trips the week of May 23.

Beginning Tuesday, May 24th, Washington State Department of Transportation maintenance crews will close the left lane of westbound SR 512 while crews from the Department of Corrections remove litter from the center median.

The lane closures will occur each day from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. in two-mile increments on the following sections of westbound SR 512:

Tuesday, May 24th: 31st Avenue Southwest to South Meridian Avenue.

Wednesday, May 25th: Portland Avenue East to Canyon Road East.

The lane closure may lead to long backups. Travelers may want to avoid the area if possible. Drivers are encouraged to slow down and pay attention to work zones.

Before heading out the door, travelers can find highway conditions on the WSDOT app and the WSDOT regional Twitter feed.