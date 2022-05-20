The Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County is offering 20% Off All Adoption Fees May 20 – 22 – The Suburban Times

Submitted by The Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County.

Tacoma, WA – This weekend, Bounty Paper Towels is partnering with participating Best Friends Animal Society network partners to surprise new pet owners by helping to pick up adoption fees at shelters across the country.

That includes the Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County, where adoption fees will be discounted by 20% from May 20 – 22 to help boost adoptions for the many pets waiting in the shelter. All of the adoptable animals have received a wellness examination, a spay/neuter surgery, a microchip with national registration, and their initial vaccines. The Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County will be open to the public this weekend 11:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. Available pets can be previewed at www.thehumanesociety.org/adopt.

Currently, there are 100,000 more pets awaiting homes at shelters than at this time last year due to recent problems such as staffing shortages, limited shelter hours, decreased volunteers, and reduced adoption events.

For every pet Bounty helps get adopted, it can save two lives: the pet who goes home and the one who now has space to come to the Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County.

That’s why the promotion could not have come at a better time, according to Julie Castle, CEO of Best Friends Animal Society. “May is one of the highest intake months for animal shelters around the country. The sad truth is that shelters get overcrowded when pets aren’t adopted quickly enough and this can put lives at risk,” says Castle. “That’s why we’re grateful that Bounty wanted to quickly come to the rescue.”

Bounty was happy to assist. “As every pet parent knows, pet messes are no ordinary messes, which is why you shouldn’t use an ordinary paper towel.” says Janette Yauch, Vice President, Bounty. “We are honored to join Best Friends Animal Society to help save the lives of pets while helping pet parents everywhere.”