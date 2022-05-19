Letter: Support Clover Park High School’s campus modernization – The Suburban Times

Submitted by ERICK DIETRICH.

During my two years of high school education at Clover Park High School, I would never have imagined how special this place was for me. It is a large school that encompasses the Lakewood and Tacoma areas, thus serving thousands of students, especially those residing at the joint military bases nearby.

As a CPHS Warrior who had the pleasure to have met caring instructors and classmates alike, it is for me to say that CPHS, a 1984-era campus, saw considerable growth in the student population and needs an extreme makeover. Large does not necessarily mean better. CPHS’s large campus shows its entire age in every interior and exterior aspect. An effort coming from the community (students, alumni, and the CP school district) toward a comprehensive modernization plan might address the need for newer technologies and equipment to satisfy the needs of both teachers and students for better learning environments.

I urge our local leaders at the school district to make CPHS a modern place of learning for the new generations and staff alike.