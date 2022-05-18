Tacoma’s Sound to Narrows celebrates 50 years, returns to Vassault – The Suburban Times

Submitted by MultiCare.

TACOMA, Wash. — On Saturday, June 11, thousands of community members will turn out for the 50th annual Sound to Narrows run in Tacoma. This year’s event returns to Vassault Park after two years of being a virtual-only run and includes something for everyone, from the state’s oldest 12K run for all ages to a 20-yard diaper dash for kids.

“For 50 years, Sound to Narrows has been a treasured community event that MultiCare has been proud to support,” said Florence Chang, president of MultiCare. “Being able to celebrate this milestone anniversary with an in-person event makes this year extra special, and so many of us at MultiCare — including myself — are looking forward to being there on race day.”

All proceeds from Sound to Narrows will benefit MultiCare Academy for Students in Healthcare (M.A.S.H.) Camp. Formerly known as Nurse Camp, this free, five-day camp introduces local high school students to careers in health care. Students join medical professionals from various disciplines for a first-hand look at the multifaceted world of health care.

Registration starts at $45 for adults and $10 for children participating in the in-person 12K or 5K, and includes a collectable 50th anniversary t-shirt, runner’s bib and Sound to Narrows medal. Entry for students participating in the Fit for Sound to Narrows 2K is $5. There will be a virtual option again this year, for those who want to participate but don’t feel ready for a large, in-person event. The registration fee for the virtual run is $30 and includes bib number, t-shirt and finisher medal.

Check-in starts at 6:30 a.m. at North Vassault and 37th Street in Tacoma, with rolling start times for each event beginning with the 12K walk at 7:30 a.m. The awards ceremony will take place at 9:45 a.m. Runners participating in the event virtually will not be eligible for awards.

Whether it’s the signature 12K route with challenging hills and spectacular water views or the fast and flatter 5k route, Sound to Narrows aims to make physical fitness inclusive for the greater Puget Sound community.

Sound to Narrows is sponsored by Pacific Source Health Plans, TRA Medical Imaging, Olympic Sports & Spine, Tacoma Rainiers, South Sound Running and Tacoma Public Utilities. For more information and to register, visit soundtonarrows.org.