Pierce County COVID-19 data update: Cases, hospitalizations and deaths – The Suburban Times

Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department press release.

Today, we updated our report and data dashboard to focus on the 7-day case rate. CDC uses a combination of the 7-day case and hospitalization rates to determine our COVID-19 Community Level. Our current level is low and our 7-day rate is 168.2. We update the case rate on our main dashboard every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. You can still find our 14-day case rate on the state dashboard.

On May 16, our current 7-day case rate per 100,000 is 168.2 for May 1-7, which is:

23.1% higher than the last 7-day period (date range: April 24-30).

Our current 7-day hospitalization rate per 100,000 is 4.2 for May 1-7, which is:

13.5% higher than the previously reported 7-day period (date range April 24-30).

We confirmed 1,548 cases of COVID-19 for May 8-14 and 7 new deaths:

A woman in her 90s from Lakewood.

A man in his 90s from Gig Harbor.

A man in his 70s from Gig Harbor.

A man in his 70s from Graham.

A man in his 40s from Central Pierce.

A man in his 80s from Northern Tacoma – Western Slope.

A woman in her 40s from Central Tacoma – Hilltop.

We record these deaths in our cases dashboard on our data page which reflects the date of death.

Pierce County’s total COVID-19 count is 192,283 cases and 1,341 deaths. Our average cases per day over the past 7 days ending May 7 is 221.

In the last 2 weeks:

18.9% of our cases are younger than 20 years old. People in that age group make up 26.4% of Pierce County’s population.

24.6% of our cases are ages 20-34. That age group makes up 19.7% of our population.

24.8% of our cases are ages 35-49. That age group makes up 18.9% of our population.

31.7% of our cases are ages 50 or older. That age group makes up 35% of our population.

Find more information on cases, hospitalizations, deaths and related demographics at tpchd.org/covid19cases. Click on each heading to see tables, maps and dashboards.

Find more information on: