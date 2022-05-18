CPSD’s Open Doors Program Earns National Cognia Accreditation – The Suburban Times

Clover Park School District announcement.

Clover Park School District’s Open Doors Program recently earned accreditation from Cognia, a non-profit organization that provides quality assurance for schools, school districts and education service providers.

CPSD’s program is only the second Open Doors Youth Reengagement program in the state of Washington to earn accreditation from Cognia and joins Lakes and Clover Park high schools and Harrison Preparatory School as accredited schools in the district.

“This validates the work of our students and staff and shows the power of what we and our students have been working toward since the program started,” said CPSD Open Doors Administrator Venetia Willis-Holbrook. “There can be the perception that non-traditional programs like ours are not as strong as comprehensive high schools, but this accreditation shows we are on the same level.”

To earn Cognia accreditation, a school or district must implement a continuous process of improvement and submit to internal and external review.

“Cognia accreditation provides Open Doors with a nationally-recognized mark of quality,” said CPSD Superintendent Ron Banner. “It shows our community that we are committed to excellence and providing a top-notch learning environment for our students.”

Schools in good standing with Cognia can maintain their accreditation for a five-year term.