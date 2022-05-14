Tacoma Business Council May Meeting Summary – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Tacoma Business Council.
Thank you to everyone who attended our General Meeting this past Monday. We covered a lot of ground. Some asked for a link to our Town Hall. You can find it at the button below.
Here is a brief summary of action items that came out of our meeting:
- Website – Brian Wolk graciously offered to help with TBC’s website. Thank you, Brian!
- New Interim Committee Chair – Jim Henderson has stepped up to serve as the Interim Chair of the Outreach Committee. Thank you, Jim!
- Launching A Video Project – We agreed to begin a “Tell Your Story” video project to spread the word about how crime is impacting our small business community on a daily basis. Anyone interested in helping with that project, please email us at info@tacomabusinesscouncil.com.
- Important Connections – We are working on a meeting with the new President of the Chamber of Commerce. If you are a member of the Chamber, please let us know if you would like to be part of that meeting.
- Meetings with the Business Districts – Kristen and Dana met with the 6th Avenue Business District this week. That was a very productive meeting that we would like to replicate all around town. If any of you are members of other business districts, please contact us. We would love for you to make an introduction and ask for TBC to be on the agenda at their next meeting.
- The Solutions Committee is meeting this coming Monday, May 16th at 5:30PM. Our County Prosecutor, Mary Robnett, has agreed to participate in our discussions again this month. If you would like to participate, please let us know. The location for our May Solutions Committee meeting is 615 Commerce Street, Suite 102.
- TBC June General Meeting will be held at the Asia Pacific Cultural Center at 5:30PM. RSVP here.
