Annual Steilacoom Roadside Herbicide Applications – The Suburban Times

Town of Steilacoom announcement.

An initial application of herbicides to combat weeds along road shoulders has started and will continue through August. Targeted noxious weeds and brush control applications will occur through the end of November as needed. Only federal and state-approved herbicides are used.

The Town uses Cheetah Pro along rights-of-way adjacent to roads and Mirimichi primarily on sidewalks. (The Town has discontinued the use of Round-up.) Both are applied only by certified pesticide applicators using manufacturer’s recommendations and under the guidance and inspection of the USDA.

Town of Steilacoom road crews will also mow, cut brush and trim trees along roads during the spring and summer, however, the extent of this work this year may be reduced due to COVID-19 impacts. The work, which will be carried out weather permitting, is part of the Town’s integrated roadside vegetation management program.

Safety Data Sheet for Mirimichi: Mirimichi SDS

Safety Data Sheet for Cheetah Pro: Cheetah Pro SDS

Safety Data Sheet for Scythe Herbicide: Scythe Herbicide SDS