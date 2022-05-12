 University Place Inclusive Playground team had a great first meeting – The Suburban Times

University Place Inclusive Playground team had a great first meeting

Submitted by Chris Saunders.

University Place is forming a team to bring a destination inclusive playground to it city. A group of civic minded leaders and residence came together on Tuesday, May 3 to discuss the feasibility of this style of playground to meet the needs of all its citizen, as well as others from the surrounding area.

With city council, school district personnel, Rotary, Kiwanis, Families Unlimited Network, as well as, businesses and individuals, all together it was a good first step. We are still working with the city to find a good location for the playground. The next meeting will be Tuesday, June 7.

