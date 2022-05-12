Statewide Flag Lowerings – 5/12/22 (Lives lost to COVID-19) and 5/15/22 (Peace Officers Memorial Day) – The Suburban Times

Washington Office of the Governor announcement.

Pursuant to the attached Presidential Proclamation, Governor Inslee hereby directs that Washington State and United States flags at all state agency facilities be lowered to half-staff immediately, in remembrance of the one million American lives lost to COVID-19.

Flags should remain at half-staff until close of business or sunset on Monday, May 16, 2022.

Other government entities, citizens and businesses are encouraged to join this recognition.

Please note this Sunday is also Peace Officers Memorial Day and flags will already be at half-staff:

Governor Inslee hereby directs that Washington State and United States flags at all state agency facilities be lowered to half-staff on Sunday, May 15, 2022, in recognition of the annual Peace Officers Memorial Day.

The Governor’s Office has no objection to agencies lowering the flags at the close of business on Friday, May 13, 2022. Flags should remain at half-staff until close of business or sunset on Sunday, May 15, 2022, or first thing Monday morning, May 16.

