Letter: Still feel like a ‘neighborhood’ – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Judy Joy.

I so appreciate that you [The Suburban Times] are online. It makes it easier for me to still feel like a “neighborhood”. I’ve lived in Lakewood all my life.. Um..that’s 82+years.

Heck, I remember the Lakewood Log, attended many a movie at the beautiful original Lakewood Theater, graduated from Clover Park and was married in the Little Church on the Prairie.

We were still a suburb then with two lane Gravelly Lake Drive definitely the main road. I’ve lived through three “malls” being built and torn down and rebuilt, including the first Villa Plaza right behind us over the lovely spring and the greenery.

I know that we are now densely populated, but where we live it doesn’t seem that way. Keep up the good work😊.