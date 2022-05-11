KOMO: Lakewood PD Chief announces retirement after seven years – The Suburban Times

“LAKEWOOD, Wash. – Lakewood Police Chief Mike Zaro is stepping down in December. Zaro has been with the department since it first formed and has served as chief since 2015.” Read the rest of the story at the KOMO News website.
Reader Interactions
The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.
Share this story
Join 30,000+ readers each month and get the latest news and information from Western Pierce County direct to your inbox, daily, free of charge. Sign up here.
Comments
DAVID G ANDERSON says
Chief Zaro,
At the school board meeting this past Monday evening Lakewood City Councilwoman Mary Moss shared the news of your retirement. I mentioned then during our school board regular public meeting, and do so again now, that you and those in your department meant a great deal to our family during our crisis. You called, your officers came, and it mattered. A lot.
On behalf of our family and our community, thank you.
Blessings!