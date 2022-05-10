Special Lakewood United Meeting: Impending Closure of Lakewood and Tillicum Public Libraries – The Suburban Times

Submitted by Tink Kinney, Lakewood United.

Attention: The Lakewood United meeting previously scheduled for May 11 has been canceled and rescheduled for Thursday, May 19, 2022 at Bur’s Restaurant. Doors open at 7am and the meeting will begin promptly at 7:30 am.

Topics : Libraries provide an array of essential services to the community. Information will be shared concerning:

The possible closure of the libraries in our Lakewood community.

Possible alternatives for locations of temporary and permanent libraries and services.

Friends of the Lakewood Library Sale(May 20-21, May 27-28)

Our Guest Speakers

Pierce County Library Director: Gretchen Caserotti

Gretchen Caserotti was selected by the Pierce County Library System’s Board of Trustees to serve as its new Executive Director and begins her tenure on Monday, May 16. She serves as the fifth director of the 76-year old Library System which currently operates with a $43 million budget in service to all of unincorporated Pierce County and 15 cities and towns annexed to the system.

Customer Experience Deputy Director: Connie Behe

Connie Behe is member of Library Executive Team. She works closely with Boards, local governments, library foundations, friends of the library, community groups, and library staff at all levels.

Public Participation : Following the speakers, questions from the public will be addressed. To answer as many questions as possible, we request that all questions be written and given to the MC. You may send your questions early by email or deliver them in person. Zoom participants may send your questions via chat message to the Moderator.

This meeting will be available on Zoom. If you wish to join by Zoom, please email Lakewood United at LakewoodUnited@gmail.com to receive your pass code.

If you have any questions or concerns, please email us at LakewoodUnited@gmail.com

Lakewood United’s Board of Directors asks that you please wear a mask due to the enclosed nature of the space provided. The health and safety of our members and guests remains a high priority.

Bur’s Restaurant is located at:

6151 Steilacoom Blvd SW, Lakewood, WA 98499

(253) 588-4844

Thank you, Lakewood United