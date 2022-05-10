Ron Lucas Classic Golf Tournament – The Suburban Times

Steilacoom Historical Museum Association announcement.

FORE! On Saturday, May 14, there will be a 9-Hole Scramble at the Meadow Park Golf Course. This will be a fun family event with men’s, women’s and mixed teams participating. Prizes will be awarded for the Longest Drive, the Closest to the Pin, the Straightest Drive and for Junior Division categories. There will be Raffle Items for bid and if you get a Hole In One – you can win $10,000!

All of this benefits the Steilacoom Historical Museum Association. Entry fees are $50 for an Individual Golfer and $180 for a Foursome. Register and pay online at https://tinyurl.com/shmagolf or go to the Steilacoom Historical Museum website at www.steilacoomhistorical.org for information and registration by May 11!

First tee off will be 8:00. Dressing in old fashioned golf attire will definitely get you photographed for posterity. Don’t miss out on this fun fund raiser named in honor of former Steilacoom mayor Ron Lucas. Email with questions to steilacoomhistorical@gmail.com or go to www.steilacoomhistorical.org.