Letter: OSPI Superintendent Reykdal inserts himself into Supreme Court abortion issue – The Suburban Times

Submitted by John Arbeeny.

U.S. Supreme Court

In an Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction (OSPI) statement dated 3 May 2022, Superintendent Chris Reykdal inserted himself into discussion of the leaked US Supreme Court majority opinion about Roe v. Wade.

“As Washington state’s elected K–12 schools chief, it would be short-sighted for me to believe that my job starts and ends within the walls of our classrooms. While I have opinions and responsibilities related to content areas such as reading, math, science, and physical education, education leaders are also undeniably invested in the future of our young people and in the well-being of our families. It is counterintuitive and dangerous to believe that stripping access to safe abortions will not have detrimental impacts on our children and families.”

https://content.govdelivery.com/accounts/WAOSPI/bulletins/3163446

Indeed Reykdal was elected as “….Washington state’s elected K-12 schools chief….” whose “….job starts and ends within the walls of our classrooms”. That is what his “sights” should be set upon. He was not elected to pontificate on leaked political issues such as abortion outside the realm of his responsibility.

In his unabashed support of abortion, he stepped out of his role as the State’s chief educator and has taken on the role of political pundit. What does he expect will follow at subordinate school Districts in their discussion of abortion with students given his expressed opinion, not fact, on the matter? Such discussions require a broad examination of the abortion issue, not merely a parroting of “politically correct” partisan language.

Reykdal may have a personal opinion about abortion but a personal opinion cannot be the basis for addressing the issue throughout the Washington State public school system. Here are some of the very necessary components, a curriculum if you will, that must be part of any discussion of the abortion issue in our schools:

Historical: Beginnings of abortion movement, rationale and organizations (Planned Parenthood, National Right to Life, etc.), values, eugenics, racism

Political: Positioning of political parties on abortion from Civil War to present

Racial component: Racial origins, disproportionate Black abortions, impact upon Black community, exploitation by providers

Constitutional issues: Alleged basis in 14th Amendment, federal vs. states’ rights, judicial activism vs. legislative action

Legal: Tracing abortion’s movement through the law up to Roe vs. Wade, attempts by states to regulate abortion and the forthcoming US Supreme Court decision

Biological: A biological timeline from conception to birth indicating child’s development, DNA distinctions, description/visual of actual abortion procedure

Individual: Testimony by mothers who underwent abortion pro and con, testimony by those who could have been aborted or survived

Moral/ethical: Discussion of whose “rights” have priority, who is the victim and who the prime “beneficiary” of abortion

Religious: Comparison of major religious doctrines regarding sanctity of life

Socio-economic: Impact of 55,000,000 missing population (1/6th of current US population) with respect to workers, economic contribution, aging population

You cannot, as Reykdal has done, simplistically and dismissively sum up the argument for abortion as “Millions will be harmed by this decision.” It’s ironic that he does not consider the 55,000,000 who have already been harmed and the millions more who in the future will be denied the basic right to life and thus the opportunity for liberty and the pursuit of happiness.

For more information on the impacts of abortion far beyond just the individual’s prerogative, please refer to the following US Government Center for Urban Renewal and Education report:

https://www.congress.gov/115/meeting/house/106562/witnesses/HHRG-115-JU10-Wstate-ParkerS-20171101-SD001.pdf

Here’s the lead in statement of this report:

“Politicians argue for abortion largely because they do not want to spend the necessary money to feed, clothe and educate more people. Here arguments for inconvenience and economic savings take precedence over arguments for human value and human life… Psychiatrists, social workers and doctors often argue for abortion on the basis that the child will grow up mentally and emotionally scarred. But who of us is complete? If incompleteness were the criteri(on) for taking life, we would all be dead. If you can justify abortion on the basis of emotional incompleteness, then your logic could also lead you to killing for other forms of incompleteness— blindness, crippleness, old age.”

(Then pro-life) Jesse Jackson, January 1977