Selberg, Coppedge-Pope and Rupprecht selected as CPSD Employees of the Year – The Suburban Times

Clover Park School District honored Dennis Selberg (left), Jody Coppedge-Pope (middle) and Marianne Rupprecht (right) as 2022 Employees of the Year during a virtual ceremony.

Three Clover Park School District employees were honored as Employees ofthe Year during a virtual celebration Thursday, May 5.

Since 1987, CPSD has honored exemplary employees in three categories: certificated, classified and administrative. Award recipients are chosen by an independent panel ofLakewood citizens.

2022 Employees of the Year are:

Dennis Selberg , Library Media Specialist, Oakbrook Elementary School — Certificated Employee of the Year

, Library Media Specialist, Oakbrook Elementary School — Certificated Employee of the Year Jody Coppedge-Pope , Food Service Worker, Rainier Elementary School — Classified Employee of the Year

, Food Service Worker, Rainier Elementary School — Classified Employee of the Year Marianne Rupprecht, Principal, Cater Lake Elementary School — Administrative Employee of the Year

Certificated Employee of the Year

Dennis Selberg, Library Media Specialist, Oakbrook Elementary School

Dennis is the heart, face and laughter of Oakbrook. He is flexible and always willing to problem solve on issues like student behavior and staffing shortages. He builds lasting relationships with every student who walks through the library doors. While students were learning virtually, he worked tirelessly to provide technical support for families, even going as far as driving to their home or daycare to provide help. He feels a need to serve and is always willing to step up and lead when the moment calls for it.

Classified Employee of the Year

Jody Coppedge-Pope, Food Service Worker, Rainier Elementary School

During a challenging year for food service workers, Jody overcame incredible obstacles to find the best solutions for her students. Through her hard work and determination, she has earned the love of her students and the respect of her coworkers who never hesitate to help her on days when Rainier is shorthanded. Even on the most difficult day, the Rainier community knows they can trust Jody as she has shown grace under fire and served as a beacon of positivity.

Administrative Employee of the Year

Marianne Rupprecht, Principal, Carter Lake Elementary School

Marianne is a visionary leader who steadfastly believes that every child has potential. In three years as principal, she has transformed Carter Lake into a school where student achievement is the norm. She works tirelessly to embolden and motivate her staff to elevate standards for allstudents so they will be successful in school and beyond. From first-year teachers to veteran educators, she values her staff and puts confidence in them to help all students thrive during their time at Carter Lake.

