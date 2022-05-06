JBLM-North Access Project Update – The Suburban Times

City of Lakewood announcement.

Phase 1 – Gravelly & Washington

Paving of Washington Blvd between Interlaaken and Gravelly and Gravelly between Washington and Veterans is scheduled for May 23-24. On the evening of May 24, they will reopen the Gravelly/Washington intersection. On May 25, crews will close the Veterans/Gravelly intersection in order to finish paving Gravelly from Country Club Drive to Veterans. Paving of the section of Gravelly between Pac Highway and Nyanza and the Nyanza tie to the new roundabout will occur at night toward the end of the month after a communication company is able to install some underground conduit. Striping will be completed at night three weeks after the pavement has been placed.

Phase 2 – North Gate & Edgewood

The contractor will close North Gate Road at Nottingham and Edgewood Washington on Monday, May 9. Please see the map below for the detour route.