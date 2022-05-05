 Mothers Celebration held on May 2nd at the UP Community/Senior Center – The Suburban Times

Mothers Celebration held on May 2nd at the UP Community/Senior Center

Submitted by Howard Lee, Community Connections Place.

A wonderful Mothers Celebration was held on May 2nd at the UP Community/Senior Center. It was hosted by the Community Connections Place, in partnership with the City of UP, and enjoyed by all of our citizens of our community. Attached are several photographs of the festivities. The Community/Senior Center is located on Grandview Dr, just north of the Grandview Dr/27th St intersection. Please stop by and meet the staff and check out the facilities.

