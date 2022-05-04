 Pierce County COVID-19 data update: Outbreaks in businesses – The Suburban Times

Pierce County COVID-19 data update: Outbreaks in businesses

Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department announcement.

We saw 15 more outbreaks and 113 more cases at long-term care facilities this week.  If you feel sick, stay home from work and get tested for COVID-19. If you test positive, you may be eligible for free life-saving treatment.

Businesses and long-term care facilities had 48 outbreaks with 444 cases, a 60% increase in the number of outbreaks and a 53% increase in associated cases from last week.

We added 3 new larger outbreaks (10 or more active cases) and didn’t close any.

Learn about outbreak definitions and find more data in the Outbreaks section at tpchd.org/covid19cases.

Find more information on:

