Emergency Food Network Offers Home Delivery – The Suburban Times

City of University Place announcement.

Residents of U.P. who are unable to access local food pantries because of transportation or accessibility issues are encouraged to reach out to the The Pierce County Emergency Food Network, which has a Home Delivery program for Pierce County residents who have barriers to accessing their local food pantries including issues such as limited mobility or transportation, prohibitive work schedules or quarantine due to COVID-19, to name a few.

The Emergency Food Network (EFN) includes more than 70 food pantries and hot meal sites, providing meals to over 1.9 million clients annually. The majority of food is donated by farms and large corporations such as Fred Meyer, Carolina Logistics, QFC, and SuperValu, but EFN also acts as a Sub-Distributing Agency (SDA) for the USDA Commodity Food Program and purchases food through its Co-op Food Purchasing Program.

For more information on EFN home delivery services, visit their website or call 253.584.1040. Application forms are available in Spanish, Vietnamese, Korean and Russian.