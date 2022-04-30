Harrison Prep and Lakes Ranked Among Region’s Best Schools – The Suburban Times

Clover Park School District announcement.

LAKEWOOD, Wash. — Harrison Preparatory School and Lakes High School are ranked among the region’s best public high schools according to a recent ranking from U.S. News and World Report.

Harrison Prep is the top ranked high school in Pierce County and ranked eighth in Washington state and No. 586 out of nearly 24,000 public high schools across the country. Lakes High School is the 12th ranked high school in Pierce County.

“I am incredibly proud of the efforts of our secondary schools,” said Superintendent Ron Banner. “Our students and school staff show passion and dedication for education every day. Regardless of where a school falls in the rankings, we continue to work on improving our systems to support student achievement over time.”

U.S. News and World Report completes this ranking annually to identify schools that, in the opinion of the evaluators, are best preparing students for college and careers.

The rankings were determined by six key indicators: college readiness (30%), college curriculum breadth (10%), state assessment proficiency (20%), state assessment performance (20%), underserved student performance (10%) and graduation rate (10%).

