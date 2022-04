The Tacoma Business Council (TBC) has been busy this April. Meetings were held with the new Police Chief, Avery Moore on April 11, Pierce County Prosecutor Mary Robnett on April 18, and Mayor Victoria Woodards and City Manager Elizabeth Pauli on April 20.

TBC’s May General Meeting is scheduled for May 9 (5:30-6:30 pm) at Historic 1625, 1625 S Tacoma Way, Tacoma. RSVP required by May 4.

